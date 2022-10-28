Aloha Friday Weather: Morning showers, moderate trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Unstable weather conditions with periods of scattered showers on Aloha Friday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with moderate trade winds around 15 mph. Highs 85 to 90.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with windward and mauka showers. Lows 68 to 73. Trade winds around 15 mph.
Expect moderate trade winds to continue through Monday. An upper level low over Maui and the Big Island will produce unstable weather conditions with periods of showers through Saturday night for all islands. The highest rainfall coverage will favor windward and mountain areas with some of the stronger showers drifting into leeward areas. Rainfall trends over the region will also increase during the overnight to early morning hours. Stable conditions will return on Sunday and Monday for the northwest islands with lingering unsettled weather over Maui and the Big Island through Tuesday. Trade winds strengthen into the moderate to breezy range by early next week.
Small, short-period north swells will maintain modest surf along most north facing shores through this weekend. A small, medium-period north-northwest swell arriving Monday will likely provide a slight boost in surf heights along most north and west facing shores from late Monday into Tuesday. Small, medium-period south swells will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores through early next week. Expect surf to lower along east facing shores into this weekend due to weaker trade winds. The strengthening trade winds are expected to provide a slight boost in choppy surf along east facing shores early next week.