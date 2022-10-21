 Skip to main content
Aloha Friday Weather: Morning showers for Kaua'i; trade winds build statewide

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Remnants of the disturbance that brought rain over the westerm half of the state will linger over Kaua'i Friday morning. For the rest of the state expect mostly sunny skies with scattered showers. Highs 82 to 87. Variable winds to 15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy conditions with scattered showers. Lows 68 to 73. Trade winds build from the east around 15 mph.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

An error occurred