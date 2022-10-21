Aloha Friday Weather: Morning showers for Kaua'i; trade winds build statewide

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Remnants of the disturbance that brought rain over the westerm half of the state will linger over Kaua'i Friday morning. For the rest of the state expect mostly sunny skies with scattered showers. Highs 82 to 87. Variable winds to 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy conditions with scattered showers. Lows 68 to 73. Trade winds build from the east around 15 mph.
Showery cloud band remnants will move across Kauai today. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late this afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state tonight and Saturday. A typical trade wind weather pattern is expected for the weekend and into next week.
The current north swell remains elevated, though it has peaked. It will gradually lower through tonight. The High Surf Advisory was cancelled with the declining swell, but surf heights will remain near the 15-foot advisory threshold through the morning hours, especially for Kauai and Oahu. No other significant northwest or north swells are likely through the middle of next week. Small, long- period south swells will maintain current south shore surf through Saturday. With no significant trade winds over and upstream of the
state, most eastern shore surf will be from north swell wrap. However, strengthening trade winds this weekend will create rising, choppy surf along east facing shores.