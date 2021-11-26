Aloha Friday Weather: Moderate trades to start, easing up later

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Kauai Northwest Waters,
Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward
Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Aloha Friday will usher in a lot of sunshine with isolated windward and mauka showers. Highs 80 to 85. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Mostly clear tonight with isolated windward and mauka showers.
Lows 67 to 72. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Over the weekend, expect Partly cloudy skies with Isolated showers during the day, scattered showers at night. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 68 to 74. Trade
Winds 10 to 15 mph. Becoming breezy 15 to 25 mph on Sunday.
A reinforcing northwest has arrived and will likely peak this morning then steadily decline through saturday. Surf will likely decline to borderline advisory thresholds this evening. A moderate northwest swell is expected to fill in sunday, then gradually decline during the first half of next week. This swell could get near the advisory threshold along north facing shores.
Minimal surf is expected along south-facing shores.
A slight increase is possible along east-facing shores early next week due to a fetch of breezy trades over and upstream of the state.