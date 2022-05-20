 Skip to main content
Aloha Friday Weather: Lingering showers, humid conditions, trades build over the weekend

  • Updated
Hilo Sunrise

Hilo before Sunrise

 Donna Carey

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Humid conditions persist on Friday. Partly to mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning; spotty showers throughout the day. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 66 to 71. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

Partly cloudy conditions continue over the weekend with scattered showers. Trade winds rebuild 10 to 20 mph. Highs 80 to 85.

8 Day

Moisture along a weakening front will maintain higher shower chances for Kauai into tonight. The rest of the state will experience mainly spotty showers under decreasing southeast to south winds. High clouds will gradually diminish as humid conditions persist through Friday. Moderate trade winds will build during the weekend and will hold into next week.

Surf

Surf heights along south facing shores will remain elevated into next week as the current south swell becomes reinforced by additional long period south swells arriving on Saturday, Monday and next Thursday. In the long range, models continue to show quite a bit of activity in the southern hemisphere, which could translate to additional south shore surf events lasting into early June.

Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly decline as medium period northwest (300-320 degrees) swell energy diminishes over the next 2 days. A return to nearly flat pancake summer conditions is expected from Sunday into the first half of next week as this current northwest swell energy fades.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

