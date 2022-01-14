Aloha Friday Weather: Light winds with afternoon clouds

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas around 10 feet due to a west-northwest swell.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers in the morning. Expect afternoon clouds and a few showers over mauka and interior areas each day, with a few mainly windward showers each night. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers this evening. Lows 63 to 68. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
A weakening front may increase clouds and showers Monday night through Wednesday of next week.
High surf advisory for north and west facing shores of Kauai County, O'ahu Moloka'i and north facing shores of Maui
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain around to above average through the weekend as overlapping, west-northwest swells arrive and move through. The west-northwest swell that arrived Thursday will hold today before easing into the weekend. The next pulse is forecast to arrive late tonight into Saturday, which will drive the surf well above advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. A gradual downward trend is anticipated Sunday into Monday. For the extended, expect an upward trend Tuesday through midweek, with the primary swell direction holding out of the west-northwest.