Aloha Friday Weather: Light winds, humid conditions; surf is up

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light and variable winds will create humid conditions across the state. Expect partly sunny skies with isolated to scattered showers. to 88. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy conditions with isolated to scattered showers. Lows 67 to 72. Variable winds 5 to 10 mph.
A large low pressure system will linger far north of the Hawaiian Islands well into next week, weakening the high pressure ridge north of the islands, and keeping the trade winds light through Thursday. Sea breezes will develop each afternoon with brief afternoon to evening showers. A cold front approaching the islands from the north will stall out before reaching Kauai and fade away on Sunday and Monday. An unstable tropical moisture plume will be drawn northward over the islands producing a wet and unstable weather pattern over the state from Monday onward with enhanced showers forecast across the island chain.
A new north swell will continue to fill in today. Surf along along north facing shores will reach near or just below High Surf Advisory levels this afternoon and hold through the weekend before dropping early next week. Surf along east facing shores will be small due to diminished wind swell, except for some select east facing shores exposed to the north swell wrap.
A small, long period south swell will fill in throughout the day today, peak over the weekend before slowly subsiding early next week, bringing near to slightly below summer average surf along south facing shores. Another similar sized south swell may arrive around the middle of next week.