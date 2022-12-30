 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aloha Friday Weather: Light winds, dry conditions, High Surf Advisory

  • Updated
  • 0
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Winds will continue to be light to moderate with mostly dry weather for Aloha Friday. Today we'll start off with sunny skies in the morning becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon. Isolated showers are expected. Highs 80 to 85. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy in the evening becoming mostly clear. Isolated showers. Lows 63 to 68. Trade winds around 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Weather Alerts
Weather Concerns
surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred