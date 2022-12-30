Aloha Friday Weather: Light winds, dry conditions, High Surf Advisory

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Winds will continue to be light to moderate with mostly dry weather for Aloha Friday. Today we'll start off with sunny skies in the morning becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon. Isolated showers are expected. Highs 80 to 85. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy in the evening becoming mostly clear. Isolated showers. Lows 63 to 68. Trade winds around 10 mph becoming light and variable.
A surface high pressure ridge positioned just north of the Hawaiian Islands will be weakened by two passing cold fronts over the next several days. Expect mostly light to moderate winds with shifting background wind directions from east to southeast into early next week as the pressure pattern changes north of the state. A ridge aloft will limit shower potential as dry and stable trends continue into early next week. A dry cold front will drift through the islands on Tuesday with a northeast wind shift and only isolated shower potential as it passes through the western half of the state.
High surf advisory from Kaua'i County, O'ahu and Moloka'i, north-facing shores of Maui and west-facing shores of Hawai'i Island.
A new medium-period west-northwest swell has arrived in the coastal waters. A High Surf Advisory was issued earlier for north and west facing shores. Surf appears to have reached advisory levels around Kauai and Oahu, and possibly Molokai and Maui, this early morning. And west facing shores of the Big Island could see advisory level surf by day break. Surf is expected to continue to build today. Also, a strong low developing east of Japan looks to merge with a large complex system that could generate a long-period and larger northwest swell that would reach the islands late Sunday into Monday. This looks to be a warning level surf event.