Aloha Friday Weather: Light winds, afternoon clouds, High Surf Advisory

  • Updated
  • 0
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU(KITV4) - Starting off with mostly sunny skies, becoming partly to mostly cloudy by afternoon. Scattered showers over windward and mauka spots, isolated showers for leeward sections. Highs 81 to 86. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy in the evening becoming mostly clear overnight. Isolated showers. Lows 65 to 70. Variable winds 5 to 10 mph.

More stable conditions will prevail into Sunday, however, another low pressure system moves into the region far north of the state, keeping light winds in the forecast

through next Thursday. Rainfall trends increase on Monday and Tuesday across the state as an upper level disturbance passes from west to east across the region. Drier trends return on Wednesday and Thursday in a light wind weather pattern.

High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores of Kaua'i County, Oa'hu, Moloka'i and north facing shores of Maui

The current advisory level northwest swell will gradually lower over the weekend. A small, short period north northeast swell will move across the area over the next few days. A new northwest swell is expected to fill in on Tuesday, peak near advisory levels Tuesday night and early Wednesday, then lower gradually Wednesday night and Thursday. Mainly background south swells are expected through Tuesday with a slightly larger and longer period south swell possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

