Aloha Friday Weather: Increase in showers, uptick in winds, large surf

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered to isolated showers. Most of the showers will be focused on Kaua'i Friday morning. A more robust disturbance from the northwest will approach with moisture in advance of the front expected to increase rainfall chances once again across Kauai this afternoon and expanding eastward to O'ahu tonight. Highs 78 to 83. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight, Mostly cloudy with scattered showers across Kaua'i and O'ahu. Partly cloudy with isolated showers elsewhere. Lows 66 to 71. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Showers will increase across western portions of the state today, but remaining limited over the rest of the islands. A cold front approaching from the northwest will maintain unsettled weather through the first half of the weekend, especially over the western portions of the state. The atmosphere will trend more stable on Sunday and Monday as trade winds return. Another front will approach the area from the northwest by the middle of next week.
High Surf Advisory for north and west-facing shores of Kaua'i County, O'ahu, Moloka'i and north-facing shores of Maui
A northwest swell will boost surf heights to advisory threshold across exposed north and west facing shores today and tonight. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for exposed north and west facing shores through tonight. This swell will dip below advisory levels Saturday. A dangerous, extra large, long period northwest swell is expected to rapidly fill in Saturday night, peak Sunday, then slowly decline Monday through mid-week next week. Surf heights will be well above warning thresholds and may produce giant surf, over 40 feet during the peak of the swell along north facing exposures and near 30 feet or west facing exposures of the smaller islands. Rising seas due to this swell will likely meet SCA criteria Saturday night. In addition, the combination of rising surf and high tides from the new moon during the very early morning hours Saturday and Sunday will likely impact coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways near the shorelines.
Background south swell energy is expected through Saturday. A new small long-period south swell could give south shore surf a minor boost Sunday through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to the lack of trade winds over and upstream of the islands, but will gradually pick up Sunday into early next week as trades return and we may see another boost due to wrap from the extra large northwest swell.