 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aloha Friday Weather: Increase in showers, uptick in winds, large surf

  • Updated
  • 0
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered to isolated showers. Most of the showers will be focused on Kaua'i Friday morning. A more robust disturbance from the northwest will approach with moisture in advance of the front expected to increase rainfall chances once again across Kauai this afternoon and expanding eastward to O'ahu tonight. Highs 78 to 83. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Weather Concerns

Tonight, Mostly cloudy with scattered showers across Kaua'i and O'ahu. Partly cloudy with isolated showers elsewhere. Lows 66 to 71. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

8 day
surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred