Aloha Friday Weather: High Surf Warning; Breezy trades

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy with isolated showers windward; Mostly sunny leeward for Aloha Friday. Highs 81 to 86. Trade winds 15 To 20 mph.
Tonight, windward sections should expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 65 to 70. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail through Saturday, before lowering into the light to moderate range on Sunday. A few showers will affect windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings, while mainly dry conditions are expected in leeward areas.
High surf warning for north and west facing shores from Kaua'i to Moloka'i; north facing shores of Maui and west facing shores of Hawai'i Island.
The current west-northwest swell will quickly rise to warnings levels for exposed north and west facing shores Thursday night, and remain well above warning levels into Saturday. Surf is expected to subside to advisory levels Saturday night and Sunday, falling below advisory levels by Sunday night. Trade wind swell along the east facing shores will continue into the weekend. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected.