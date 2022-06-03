Aloha Friday Weather: Gentle trade winds lead to a warm weekend ahead

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A warm Aloha Friday with gentle trade winds and partly cloudy conditions. Overall stable conditions with brief isolated showers. Highs 81 to 86. Trade winds 5 to 15 mph with local land and sea breezes.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Lows 65 to 70. Trade winds will remain light.
Trade winds will be at gentle to locally moderate strength through the weekend, then briefly pick up to moderate strength again Monday and Tuesday. The stable trade winds will focus showers over windward areas, and leeward Big Island slopes will continue to experience afternoon clouds and scattered showers. Sea breezes will overpower the weak trade winds over leeward areas from Maui to Kauai, leading to afternoon clouds, though showers will be sparse.
The long-period south swell will gradually subside, but modest reinforcements from the southern hemisphere will maintain surf heights near the seasonal average along south facing shores into early next week. A couple of small swells from the northwest through the weekend will provide a slight bump to surf heights along north facing shores. Weak trade winds near and upstream of the islands will deliver small short-period wind waves to east facing shores through early next week.