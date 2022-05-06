Aloha Friday Weather: Cloudy conditions with breezy trades and trade showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly cloudy and windy with showers likely in the morning. Scattered afternoon showers. Highs 79 to 84. Trades 15 to 30 mph.
Tonight, Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated showers leeward. Lows 68 to 73. Trades 15 to 25 mph.
Partly cloudy conditions with breezy trades and scattered showers continue through Mother's Day weekend. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 68 to 73. Trades 15 to 25 mph.
High pressure sliding by to the north and northeast of the state will keep breezy trade winds in place through late next week, with the strongest trades expected today through Saturday. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, but will occasionally reach leeward areas. An upper level low west of the state will bring considerable high cloud cover across the eastern half of the state into Saturday. A period of wet trades may move through Monday night and Tuesday as some old frontal remnants swing through the island chain. A return to typical trade wind weather is expected to resume from mid to late next week.
Surf along south facing shores will hold near the advisory level today, then slowly ease over the weekend as the large south swell begins to move out. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through next week due to the strong trades in place. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will fade today as a late-season northwest swell moves out. With the exception of the east facing shores, small surf is expected next week.