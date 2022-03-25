Aloha Friday Weather: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's going to be a cloudy and breezy Aloha Friday with scattered showers. A band of showers will make its way down the island chain today through Saturday. High temperatures will range from 78 to 85 degrees with trade winds blowing from 15 to 25 mph.
Friday night, showers will be likely for windward Maui heading south to Hawai'i Island by Saturday morning. Scattered showers leeward. Lows will range from 65 to 70 degrees with trades at 15 to 25 mph.
Breezy trades will continue through Saturday, before easing considerably by Sunday. Drier conditions expected Saturday night through Monday.
Winds will weaken giving rise to a hybrid trade wind and sea breeze pattern early next week, with showers favoring windward areas at night and interior and leeward areas during the afternoon and early evening hours.
Increasing trades and wetter than normal conditions could return by the middle of next week.
The current north swell combined with the strong trade winds will continue to produce modest, disorganized surf along most north facing shores Friday. Small, short-period north and northwest swells will maintain small surf along most north and west facing shores this weekend.
A larger, longer-period northwest swell may arrive on Tuesday, and potentially cause surf heights to approach the High Surf Advisory criteria along some north and west facing shores.
The strong trades will keep slightly elevated, rough surf along east facing shores today. Expect the surf to gradually lower along east facing shores from this weekend into early next week as the trade winds weaken.
The current small south swell will persist today, and then will gradually lower this weekend.