Aloha Friday Weather: Clouds, light showers and breezy trades, winds lighten over the weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Heading into the weekend with partly cloudy skies and breezy trade winds. Windward and mauka sections will see scattered morning showers, then isolated showers both windward and leeward in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. Trades 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 72. Trades 15 to 20 mph.
Locally breezy trades today will weaken to moderate levels this weekend before giving way to a land and sea breeze pattern early next week. A few showers can be expected over windward areas through Sunday followed by increased potential for afternoon showers over interior and mauka locations Monday and Tuesday. Winds could tip to more southerly mid to late next week, potentially bringing some deeper moisture and increased rain chances to western portions of the state.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY remains in effect until 6 am Saturday
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough into the weekend, then ease Sunday into early next week as the trades diminish. Surf along all other shores will remain small through the weekend with mainly background south to southeast energy moving through. The small northwest swell that arrived Thursday will linger today, then move out over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will trend up Tuesday through midweek as a new, long-period south swell arrives.