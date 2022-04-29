Aloha Friday Weather: Breezy trades are back with scattered showers, high clouds linger

HONOLULU (KITV4) - High clouds linger making for a mostly cloudy Aloha Friday. Windward and mauka sections will see scattered showers with a few showers over leeward spots. Highs 81 to 86. Trades 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight through the weekend, Mostly cloudy conditions continue with scattered showers windward and mauka. Lows 68 to 73. Trades 15 to 25 mph.
Moderate to fresh trade winds will continue into the weekend into the new week. Expect showers to favor windward and mauka locations mostly overnight through the morning periods through Saturday. A wetter, more unstable pattern is expected with the new week as an upper-level system moves in from the north.
A small northwest swell arriving early Saturday will likely cause a modest increase in surf along north and west facing shores of the smaller islands this weekend. A new moderate, long-period northwest swell arriving late Sunday is expected to gradually build, and may cause surf to approach the High Surf Advisory criteria along some north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from late Tuesday into Wednesday. Small south and southwest swells will keep small background surf along south facing shores through Saturday. A new, long-period south-southwest swell arriving Sunday is expected to cause surf to increase well above the summertime average along south facing shores for an extended period early next week. Expectthe choppy surf along east facing shores to increase to above average heights from this weekend through early next week due to the strengthening trade winds.