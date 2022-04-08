 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots with rough seas 7 to 10 feet,
except north winds and lower seas in Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...Most central through eastern waters and channels.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Aloha Friday Weather: Breezy trade winds with scattered showers; trades expected to slow down

Beach

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy trades persist on Aloha Friday. Partly cloudy skies with scattered windward and mauka showers, some showers may drift to leeward spots. Highs 80 to 85. Trades 15 to 25 mph today decreasing to 15 to 20 mph by tonight

Locallly strong trades will weaken slightly today, becoming locally breezy by tonight. Showers will tend to focus over windward and mauka zones through the weekend. A few locally heavy showers are possible, but strong trades will ensure any heavier showers move quickly.

Surf

A northwest swell will peak today with surf heights remaining well below Surf Advisory criteria. The northwest swell will decline rapidly from Friday into Sunday, with near flat conditions expected along north and west facing shores by early next week. A period of fresh to strong trades upstream of the islands will keep short period, higher wind wave chop along many northeastern and eastern facing shores into the weekend.

A small background south swell will continue through Friday. A slightly larger, longer period, south swell will begin to build by Friday afternoon with south swell energy peaking Saturday. This next south swell will build surf heights along south facing shores by a couple of feet into the fun size range through Tuesday.

