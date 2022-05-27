Aloha Friday Weather: Breezy trade winds, advisory level surf for south shores

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
.Surf along south facing shores will build through the morning,
then peak late this afternoon through Saturday as a long-period,
south-southwest swell moves through.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM HST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy skies over windward sides, mostly sunny for leeward zones. Beginning Friday with scattered windward and mauka showers, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. Breezy Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 82 to 87. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds continue into the afternoon, trade winds will weaken from tonight through Memorial Day weekend. Stable and dry atmospheric conditions will remain in place. High clouds will start to cover skies across much of the state as we head into the weekend, with minimal low clouds and trade showers along windward facing slopes. The trade winds are expected to be weak enough by Sunday to allow the development of afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes. Expect the trade winds to gradually strengthen early next week.
High Surf Advisory for south facing shores
Surf along south facing shores will trend up today through Saturday, then again next Tuesday through midweek as overlapping south- southwest swells move through. This will result in a long spell of above average surf for our south facing shores each day through next week. Peak surf heights should reach the advisory level late this afternoon through Saturday night with the first swell, then near the warning level late Tuesday through Wednesday as the second swell moves in and peaks. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will ease today as a small north-northwest swell moves out. A similar northwest swell is expected by Sunday, which will linger into Monday before easing. Surf will remain small and choppy along east facing shores into next week.