...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds up to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From Noon today to 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Aloha Friday Weather: Breezy, cool temps, Wind Advisory for portions of the state

Wind Advisory from noon Friday to 6 am Saturday for Lana'i and portions of Maui and Hawai'i Island

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A cool and breezy Aloha Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers over windward and mauka sections of Maui County and Hawai'i Island. Isolated showers for all other islands. Highs 78 to 83. Breezy to locally windy trades 15 to 30 mph.

