Aloha Friday Weather: Breezy, cool temps, Wind Advisory for portions of the state

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds up to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From Noon today to 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Wind Advisory from noon Friday to 6 am Saturday for Lana'i and portions of Maui and Hawai'i Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A cool and breezy Aloha Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers over windward and mauka sections of Maui County and Hawai'i Island. Isolated showers for all other islands. Highs 78 to 83. Breezy to locally windy trades 15 to 30 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated showers Lows 67 to 72. Breezy to locally windy Trades 15 to 30 mph.
A disturbance will continue to move southward through the islands today, bringing a brief band of showers with it. Behind the front cooler, drier and breezy to locally windy weather is expected.
The trades will ease over the weekend, with some showery weather expected at times, particularly over windward locales Saturday through Sunday morning.
Moderate trade winds early next week will ease into the light to moderate range and become more easterly by mid week. Bands of clouds and showers will continue to move through the islands much of next week, favoring windward slopes and coasts as they move through.
A reinforcing shot of north-northeast swell energy, originating from the surface low northeast of the islands, has started to come in on the offshore buoys and continue on through Saturday. The first sizable northwest swell of the season is expected this weekend. Surf may reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Saturday night and Sunday. Another potentially larger northwest swell is due during the middle of next week.
Fresh trade winds upstream of the state are generating rough seas along east facing shores, though expect this wind wave energy to drop through the day. At the same time, east shores exposed to the north-northeast swell will experience little change in surf. A small south-southwest swell will arrive tomorrow and may produce south shore surf a notch above seasonal average late Saturday and Sunday.