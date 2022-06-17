 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aloha Friday Weather: A mix of sunshine and clouds with showery trade winds

  • Updated
  • 0
8 Day
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Getting set up for Father's Day Weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds across the state. Trade wind showers will be focused along the windward and mauka sections. Highs 82 to 89. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight, cloudy and breezy with scattered windward and mauka showers. Lows 68 to 73. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.

Island Breakdown

Moderate and breezy trade winds will continue, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations as areas of moisture move through. Expect some showers to carry over into our leeward areas periodically through the weekend due to an upper disturbance in the area. A drier trade wind pattern is expected next week as the upper disturbance lifts away to the north.

Surf

A small, medium period west northwest swell will slowly build in through the day. This swell will peak surf along the north and west facing shores of kauai later this afternoon and oahu saturday. A slightly larger reinforcing west northwest swell will fill in late saturday into early sunday. This swell will likely push higher sets to around head high along various north and west facing shores sunday afternoon and evening. South facing shore surf will remain low today with only small background southerly swell. The weekend arrival of a slightly higher, longer period southwest south swell will provide a slight boost to surf along southern exposures from this weekend through the middle of next week. Moderate to fresh trades will continue to generate rough, choppy surf along eastern facing shores. East shores that have some southern exposure may experience slightly higher waves from south swell wrap.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK