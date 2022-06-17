Aloha Friday Weather: A mix of sunshine and clouds with showery trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Getting set up for Father's Day Weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds across the state. Trade wind showers will be focused along the windward and mauka sections. Highs 82 to 89. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, cloudy and breezy with scattered windward and mauka showers. Lows 68 to 73. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Moderate and breezy trade winds will continue, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations as areas of moisture move through. Expect some showers to carry over into our leeward areas periodically through the weekend due to an upper disturbance in the area. A drier trade wind pattern is expected next week as the upper disturbance lifts away to the north.
A small, medium period west northwest swell will slowly build in through the day. This swell will peak surf along the north and west facing shores of kauai later this afternoon and oahu saturday. A slightly larger reinforcing west northwest swell will fill in late saturday into early sunday. This swell will likely push higher sets to around head high along various north and west facing shores sunday afternoon and evening. South facing shore surf will remain low today with only small background southerly swell. The weekend arrival of a slightly higher, longer period southwest south swell will provide a slight boost to surf along southern exposures from this weekend through the middle of next week. Moderate to fresh trades will continue to generate rough, choppy surf along eastern facing shores. East shores that have some southern exposure may experience slightly higher waves from south swell wrap.