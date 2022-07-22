Aloha Friday Weather: A mix of sunshine and clouds with breezy trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers. Mostly sunny on the leeward side with isolated showers. Highs 84 to 90. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka rain, Isolated leeward showers. Lows 69 to 75. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
High pressure far to the north of the islands will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in place through the middle of next week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, mainly at night and during the early morning hours, with a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time.
Only small surf is expected through this weekend along south facing shores. A new small, long-period south swell could give south shore surf a small boost early next week. A much larger long- period south swell is forecast to arrive late next week, potentially pushing south shore surf back up around the advisory level of 10 feet.
Steady trade wind swell will keep east shore surf near, or slightly below, average levels during the next week. A small, longer period east swell associated with dissipating tropical system Estelle may give surf a small boost over the weekend. And north shore surf will remain nearly flat during the next 7 days.