 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aloha Friday: Morning showers, light to moderate trade winds

  • Updated
  • 0
8 Day
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light to moderate trades will prevail today through Saturday. Partly cloudy skies with scattered to numerous morning showers for Maui County and O'ahu. isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Trade winds around 15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers; isolated showers leeward. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds around 15 mph.

Island Breakdown
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK