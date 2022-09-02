Aloha Friday: Morning showers, light to moderate trade winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light to moderate trades will prevail today through Saturday. Partly cloudy skies with scattered to numerous morning showers for Maui County and O'ahu. isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Trade winds around 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers; isolated showers leeward. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds around 15 mph.
Light to moderate trades will prevail today through Saturday, allowing localized land and sea breezes to develop in the more sheltered leeward areas. Drier weather will overspread the islands today, with an increase in trade wind showers then expected tonight through early Sunday as an area of enhanced moisture moves from east to west across the state. Drier conditions and moderate trades will return by Sunday afternoon and hold through the first half of Labor Day. Another round of increased showers could move through later on Labor Day and continue into early Tuesday. Drier conditions and moderate trades are then forecast Tuesday afternoon through Thursday.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small through next week with mainly background south and south-southwest swells moving through. A larger south-southwest swell is possible next weekend. Small medium-period northerly swells moving through will be enough to keep the surf from going flat along north facing shores through the weekend.