 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aloha Friday: Light trade winds, mostly dry conditions

  • Updated
  • 0
Island Breakdown
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Very little shower activity is expected for Aloha Friday. Sunshine across the state with isolated showers over windward and mauka sections. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated windward and mauka showers. Lows 60 to 65. East winds around 15 mph.

8 day
surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred