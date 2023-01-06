Aloha Friday: Light trade winds, mostly dry conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Very little shower activity is expected for Aloha Friday. Sunshine across the state with isolated showers over windward and mauka sections. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated windward and mauka showers. Lows 60 to 65. East winds around 15 mph.
Expect very little change in the overall weather pattern through the weekend, with mostly dry conditions and light to moderate trade winds.
The progressive, zonal flow pattern across the North Pacific will direct a series of NNW to WNW swells that will assist in maintaining above average surf along many north and west-facing shores through next week.
Surf along north and west-facing shores will hold through the day as a short period north northwest (320-330 degree) swell levels out. A small, short period northeast (030 degree) swell propagating in from a recent hurricane force low off the U.S. west coast will slowly fade down the chain through today. Surf along north and west-facing shores will gradually build this weekend into the middle of next week from consecutive northwest (320-330 degree) and northwest-becoming- north (360 degree) swells moving through the island waters. These swells may lift surf to around advisory levels along north-facing shores as early as Sunday or Monday. A larger, medium period northwest
(330 degree) swell generated by winds behind an approaching cold front will likely push north and west-facing surf near or slightly above warning thresholds Wednesday.
Surf along south-facing shores may experience a slight bump today into Saturday from the arrival of small, long period swell. Surf will return to background levels by early next week along south-facing shores. East-facing shore surf will remain small, except for shores better exposed to north wrap.