Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Kauai Northwest Waters,
Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward
Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Aloha Friday Forecast

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mostly sunny skies Friday with a few windward and mauka showers.  Highs 81 to 88. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands will remain near advisory levels as a northwest slowly fades. High Surf Advisory until 6 PM Friday. Surf on North Shores 12-18 ft, 10-14 ft west shores.

Surf may return to advisory levels for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Sunday as a second northwest swell arrives.

Surf along south and east facing shores will remain small through the weekend.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you