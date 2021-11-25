Aloha Friday Forecast

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Kauai Northwest Waters,
Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward
Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mostly sunny skies Friday with a few windward and mauka showers. Highs 81 to 88. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands will remain near advisory levels as a northwest slowly fades. High Surf Advisory until 6 PM Friday. Surf on North Shores 12-18 ft, 10-14 ft west shores.
Surf may return to advisory levels for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Sunday as a second northwest swell arrives.
Surf along south and east facing shores will remain small through the weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.