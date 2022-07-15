Aloha Friday: Darby downgraded, remnants bring breezy winds and increasing showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy and cloudy with numerous windward and mauka showers in the morning. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Showers are expected to increase beginning this evening as remnants of Darby pass south of the islands. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers windward and mountains. Isolated showers leeward. Lows 69 to 74. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Breezy trade winds will increase in strength with gusty winds from Saturday into Sunday as weakening Hurricane Darby passes south of the island chain. These stronger winds may approach Wind Advisory Levels and critical fire weather thresholds in some of our Leeward areas on Saturday.
Deeper tropical moisture will drift into the eastern islands of Maui and the Big Island later tonight. Shower activity will increase on Saturday and Saturday night, especially for portions of Maui and The big island. Windward and mountain areas will see the highest Rainfall coverage each day with gusty winds and less shower activity over leeward areas.
The weather pattern returns to a moderate to breezy trade wind regime from Monday onward with passing showers mainly over windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours.
Small Craft Advisory in effect until 6 pm Saturday
Surf along south facing shores will be well above average this weekend. The initial forerunners of a new, large south swell will likely arrive later today or tonight. Surf produced by this swell is expected to peak on saturday, with heights near the high surf warning threshold of 15 feet along south facing shores. This south swell will slowly subside from Sunday through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough into early next week. Swell energy generated by tropical cyclone darby is expected arrive tonight, and likely peaking on Saturday. This swell will mainly Impact east facing shores of the big island, where a High Surf Advisory may be required on Saturday.