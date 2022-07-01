Aloha Friday: Breezy trade winds with scattered showers, wind advisory in effect

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots. Seas up to 10 feet in the
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy to windy conditions dominate aloha Friday with partly sunny conditions. Scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated showers leeward. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
Wind Advisory in effect until 6 pm Friday for portions of Hawai'i Island, Maui Lana'i and Kaho'olawe
Tonight, windy conditions continue. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward and mauka showers, isolated showers leeward. Lows 70 to 75. Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
High-pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place through the 4th of July Holiday weekend. Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail through Saturday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, with the eastern islands seeing more showers than the western end of the state. An upper-level trough will pass over the islands Saturday night through Sunday night, bringing an uptick in showers to windward and mauka areas, and sending a few showers into leeward communities. A more typical trade wind weather pattern is then expected from Independence Day through next Friday, with a gradual easing of the trades during the middle to latter part of next week.
The current diminishing south swell will fade through the day. Only a medium period background south or southeast swell is expected into next week. Fresh to locally strong trades will produce elevated trade wind waves and, with an underlying short period swell, will create rough conditions as this elevated choppy surf impacts many eastern facing shores. No significant swell from any distant source is expected the next several days.