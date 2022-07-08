Aloha Friday: Breezy trade winds with passing showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy Aloha Friday with passing windward and mauka showers. Highs 83 to 88. Breezy trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with passing evening showers, then numerous showers after midnight for windward sections. Lows 69 to 74. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
A high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to locally breezy winds in the forecast into much of next week. A cloud band from an old front will diminish over the islands today as we return to a more typical passing trade wind showers.
Wetter trends may develop by next Wednesday as deep tropical moisture could track into the state from the Eastern Pacific and enhance rainfall across the island chain.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY
Lower eastern facing shore surf and near coastal wind waves the next couple of days in response to weaker trades over and upstream of the islands. Long period southwest to south swell is headed our way from a fetch source region generated by a deep gale low east of New Zealand earlier this week. As this swell reaches Hawaii's south facing shores early next week, it should produce near to slightly above normal summer time surf. A small, medium period east swell generated by Hurricane Bonnie in the East Pacific may also arrive early next week.