'Aloha Everything' raises Pacific Islander voices in children's literature

Those numbers are part of the driving force for author Kaylin Melia George and her new book, "Aloha Everything."
"It was always a goal of mine to create something for the children growing up on the islands that they can see something of themselves which is so important," said George.
For nearly three years, George and artist Mae Waite, have worked to bring the book to life.
Per the book's Kickstarter, "In this exciting adventure, you'll encounter mighty canoes crashing over ocean waves, royal hawks soaring high above the clouds, and brilliant lizard creatures jumping nimbly through forest trees! Most importantly, you'll meet a courageous young girl named Ano who learns, grows, and comes to love her island home with all her heart."
"Something we always wanted from the beginning is that children have the best imaginations in the world, so when you open the book, we want you to step into the imaginations of children," said George.
According to George, the book is both a captivating read and an educational resource for learning about Hawaiian history, ecology, and culture.
The story, partially inspired by her own childhood bedtime stories. George says she was told the typical stories of Humpty Dumpty and Cinderella, but the stories she remembers most vividly are the ones her mother shared about growing up on Molokai and getting in and out of mischief with her siblings.
"I remember her telling me about how her and her cousins would hide from the night marchers and catch glimpses of the white lady," said George.
George identifies as Hapa. Part Native Hawaiian, she grew up away from the Islands, and shares this book was a personal journey as well.
"We spoke with members of the hula preservation society, we spoke to cultural advisors, we spoke to kumu hula, and we spoke to my own family. And that was really an incredible part of the journey for me because while I was learning about the creation of the book, I was learning about my own family, myself, that I had never known," said George. "I feel really grateful that I had the opportunity to do that and through the creation of this book it has meant so much to me personally and so much to my family to have those conversations with my family that I may not have otherwise had."
