'Aloha Everything' raises Pacific Islander voices in children's literature

  • Updated
Aloha Everything

'Aloha Everything' is available for pre-order on Kickstarter.

 Courtesy - Mythify, Inc.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pacific Islander is the least represented group in all of children's literature. With less than 0.05% of children's books highlighting a culture of over 2.5-million people. Those statistics, according to the Cooperative Children's Book Center School of Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Those numbers are part of the driving force for author Kaylin Melia George and her new book, "Aloha Everything."

Author, Kaylin Melia George, and artist, Mae Waite, have worked for nearly three years to bring 'Aloha Everything' to life. The book is available for pre-order on Kickstarter.

For three years Kaylin Melia George and Mae Waite have worked to bring to life 'Aloha Everything.' The new children's book looks to raise Pacific Islander voices through a story inspired by George's childhood bedtime stories. It's available now on Kickstarter.
