Almost $2 million approved in funding to address Hawaii's nursing shortage

  • Updated
Nurses
Steven Senne/AP

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Gov. David Ige released almost $2 million in funding to address the state's nursing shortage. The funds will help the University of Hawaii hire 39 nurse instructor positions across all its campuses.

Experts in this field said this issue is “crippling” in Hawaii.

