Allison Wong, head of state arts agency, put on administrative leave

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts Board of Commissioners have placed Allison Wong, the head of the state arts agency, on administrative leave, KITV4 has confirmed Thursday.
The state Foundation on Culture and the Arts appointed Wong as its executive director in August 2022.
At that time, the board’s outgoing executive director – Jonathan Johnson – said that they are fortunate to have a capable individual in Wong, and that passing the torch to her was exciting for himself, the agency and the community.
However, on Sept. 28, the board made the move to put Wong on administrative leave and appointed Karen Ewald as its acting executive director. She also is the director of the Hawaii State Art Museum and Art in Public Places Program.
“The board is going through an internal process and cannot comment on personnel matters, the board said in a statement to KITV4 News. “Minutes of board meetings are made available and posted on the SFCA site when finalized. The Foundation asks that the community continue to support a unified culture in arts sector across all organizations and communities during this time.”
Wong, who has more than a decade of experience in Hawaii’s arts community, was the executive director of The Contemporary Museum in Honolulu and deputy director of administration and operations at the Honolulu Museum of Art.
Wong took over for Johnson, who retired this past summer after eight years as executive director and 34 years at the state Foundation on Culture and the Arts.
