All Maui public schools closed due to wildfires

Aug 9, 2023

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- All Maui public schools will be closed with the exception of Hana.

Those schools include the following:

In West Maui, Princess Nahi'ena Elementary, King Kamehameha III Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate, and Lahainaluna High School.

In Upcountry Maui, King Kekaulike High School.

In Central Maui, Maui High. This facility is open for those seeking shelter.

In South Maui, Kihei Elementary, Lokelani Intermediate, Kamali'i Elementary, and Kulanihakoi High.