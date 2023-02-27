 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&
breaking

All Kailua-bound lanes to close on Pali Highway for tree removal, after landslide | UPDATE

  • Updated
  • 0

A landslide shut down the Kailua bound section of the Pali highway late this afternoon, snarling traffic on Oahu.

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. -- Starting around 8:30 p.m., both Kailua-bound lanes at the Tunnels will be shut down and drivers will be turned around at Waokanaka to do the scaling/tree removal. This is expected to go until Tuesday morning.

Drivers should take alternates routes, and expect traffic. 

Bite Squad driver stops car thief in Chinatown

