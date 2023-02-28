...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY FOR MOST
ISLANDS...
.A strong high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands
will continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds. Wind
speeds will exceed advisory threshold across many parts of the
state at least through Wednesday.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Maui and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
All Kailua-bound lanes re-open on Pali Highway after landslide | UPDATE
UPDATE 8:00 p.m. -- Starting around 8:30 p.m., both Kailua-bound lanes at the Tunnels will be shut down and drivers will be turned around at Waokanaka to do the scaling/tree removal. This is expected to go until Tuesday morning.
Drivers should take alternates routes, and expect traffic.
Oahu #hitraffic update: At approximately 8:30 pm (may be later if there are many vehicles waiting) crew will shut down both Kailua bound lanes at the Tunnels and turn vehicles around at Waokanaka to do the scaling/tree removal. This is expected to go until morning.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Kailua-bound lanes of the Pali Highway have been shut down due to a landslide, according to transportation officials.
Authorities have closed the Kailua-bound lanes of the Pali Highway, from Waokanaka Street to the Pali off-ramp, due to a rock slide.
UPDATE: Oahu #hitraffic HDOT crews on scene at Pali Highway Kailua bound where a large tree fell onto the roadway. The left lane should reopen shortly after safety crew blocks off the right lane on the Kailua side of the Pali Highway after the second tunnel. pic.twitter.com/rVJONEEvtz
There have been no reports of wrecks or injuries related to rock slide. There is no estimated time for when the highway will be re-opened.
An engineer says rocks and debris fell into the right lane of the Pali Highway just after the second tunnel. Crews are working to assess the hillside just after the second tunnel, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT).
This is a developing story. Check back with KTV4 for more information.
