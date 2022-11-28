 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. As showers
will be moving over the islands from the south, leeward and urban
areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage
due to rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A surface trough and associated deep moisture will move
northward through the islands today. There remains the
potential for some slow moving showers to develop, possibly
resulting in flash flooding across portions of the state.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

All HIDOE campuses on Hawai'i Island will be open on Monday, Nov. 28

School Classroom

FILE - Desks are spaced apart ahead of planned in-person learning at an elementary school on March 19, 2021 (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- All HIDOE campuses on Hawai'i Island will be open to staff and students on Monday, Nov. 28.

Civil Defense and Hawaii County officials have advised that no school closures are needed at this time.

Weekend Morning Anchor

After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.

