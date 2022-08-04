 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All Hawaii counties have confirmed monkeypox cases after latest diagnosis on Maui

  • Updated
  • 0
What is monkeypox, and how can you stay safe as it spreads?

Monkeypox virus particles, illustration. Monkeypox virus is found near rainforests in Central and West Africa and causes disease in humans and monkeys, although its natural hosts are rodents.

 Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library/SCIPHO/AP

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One new case of monkeypox has been diagnosed in a patient on Maui, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) announced Thursday. There are now 12 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state.

The latest case puts monkeypox in every county. The Maui case is linked to travel outside of the state, DOH said.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK