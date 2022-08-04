All Hawaii counties have confirmed monkeypox cases after latest diagnosis on Maui

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One new case of monkeypox has been diagnosed in a patient on Maui, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) announced Thursday. There are now 12 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state.
The latest case puts monkeypox in every county. The Maui case is linked to travel outside of the state, DOH said.
“The risk to most Hawaii residents remains low, but action now is essential for protecting public health. We continue to ensure that case investigation continues, and that testing and vaccination are available—especially in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by this outbreak,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan in a press release following the diagnosis on Maui.
With cases increasing across the US, the Biden Administration on Thursday officially declared a public health emergency.
On July 27, the DOH opened monkeypox vaccination appointments to state residents who are at a higher risk of infection.
Those eligible to make an appointment include people 18 years or older who have had exposure to person confirmed to have been infected with the virus within the last 14 days. Gay, bisexual, or other men who have had sex with men and transgender individuals who have had high-risk contact in venues where monkeypox is known to be spreading within the last 14 days.
The DOH says it has distributed nearly 1,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine so far.
Health officials say monkeypox shares many commonalities with smallpox, like causing blistering skin rashes. It is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Infection begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash or sores, often on the hands, feet, chest, face, or genitals. Individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure, the DOH said
Monkeypox can spread through direct contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox as well as close, prolonged contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets.
Since the first US monkeypox case was identified in mid-May, more than 6,600 probable or confirmed cases have been detected in the United States. Cases have been identified in every state except Montana and Wyoming.
