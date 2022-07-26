All-female crew breaks women's world record rowing from California to Hawaii

HONOLULU (ABC News) -- A rowing team broke the women's world record on their trip from San Francisco to Hawaii.
Four women rowed their boat into the record books on Monday.
"Everybody stay strong, beautiful, kind, brave," said Lat 35 Racing rower Sophia Denison Johnston in a video on social media as the team pulled into the Waikiki Yacht Club in Honolulu.
The rowers Libby Costello, Sophia Denison Johnston, Brooke Downes and Adrienne Smith make up the Lat 35 women’s team
Stroke by grueling stroke they rowed more than 2,400 nautical miles from San Francisco to Hawaii in 34 days 14 hours and 11 minutes -- their landfall historic: The fastest all-female team to complete the journey
"I feel totally overwhelmed in the best way by love and I'm also exhausted," said Denison Johnston.
They rowed in two-hour shifts - averaging just 90 minutes of sleep at a time, eating boil-to-order prepackaged meals, enduring seasickness, extreme wind and rough seas.
"We were, what, 25 days in 26, 26 days? And I was just like, I sat down, I was making food and I just started crying,” said Adrienne Smith.
The women did it unassisted and had never rowed in the deep ocean before, but their legions of fans, following the journey online, put wind in the team’s proverbial sails.
On social media the women were candid and funny.
"I think something that I want people to take away is that like, these women are so incredible, but like, we're not superhuman. There's nothing that we were born with that makes us any different than anybody else," said Brooke Downes.
But the crew never lost sight of their mission: Breaking barriers.
"We inspired a bunch of different types of people. And that's really important," said Libby Costello.