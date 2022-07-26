 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

All-female crew breaks women's world record rowing from California to Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
Lat 35 Racing world record
Courtesy: Lat 35 Racing via ABC News

HONOLULU (ABC News) -- A rowing team broke the women's world record on their trip from San Francisco to Hawaii.

Four women rowed their boat into the record books on Monday.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK