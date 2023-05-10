ALICE Research report Reveals Financial Hardship for Hawaiʻi Households

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) -- ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, and is a way to describe people in Hawaiʻi who are working -- but whose income barely covers essential expenses, with little to no safety net for emergencies.
During the pandemic, most of our essential workers were ALICE Households.
Between 2018 and 2022, the number of households living in poverty increased from 9% to 15%.
Read more about the ALICE initiative here and read the full report here.
John Fink, President and CEO of Aloha United Way says, “Many ALICE Households were always one financial crisis away from poverty and some of our worst fears as a community have been realized. Families who were barely able to make it before COVID-19 couldn’t weather the impact of the pandemic, inflation, and the wild cost of living increases.”
One of the most telling data points is the change in Household Survival Budget, or estimate of the minimum total cost of household essentials. This figure includes housing, childcare, food, transportation, taxes, but not things like auto repairs, travel, or entertainment.
In 2015, the Household Survival Budget for a family of four was $72,336 and the most recent figure from 2021 data, sets that number at $104,052 (before tax credits are applied). The Household Survival Budget drops to $85,812 when tax credits are applied, illustrating the significant impact that tax credits can have on a householdʻs bottom line. The difference for a family of four (two adults and two children) is $18,240 annually, underscoring the immense impact that tax credits can have on households below the ALICE threshold.
According to the latest data, bertween 2019 and 2021 there was a 3% increase in the
Federal Poverty Level (FPL), but an $18% increase in the ALICE Household Survival Budget for a family
of four and a 26% increase in the budget for a single adult in Hawaiʻi.
• 2017 ALICE: A Study in Financial Hardship in Hawaiʻi Household Survival Budget is $72,336
• 2020 ALICE in Hawaiʻi: A Financial Hardship Study Household Survival Budget is $90,828
• 2023 ALICE in the Crosscurrents: COVID and Financial Hardship in Hawaiʻi Household Survival
Budget is $104,052*
o $104,052 Household Survival Budget drops to $85,812 when CTC (Child Tax Credit) and CDCTC (Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit) are applied
Suzanne Skjold, Chief Operating Officer of Aloha United Way, says, "Even with those historic increases and an important package of expanded tax credits just approved this session, our State still needs more significant and rapid action to build financial stability for families and to prioritize residents in housing efforts if we truly want the families who call Hawaiʻi home to continue to live and work here."
And this advice from United Way: File your taxes, especially for families who didn't file before. You might actually get money back because of these expanded tax credits.
