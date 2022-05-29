Alfred Preis Displaced | Exhibit on Arizona Memorial architect opens on 60th Anniversary

HONOLULU (KITV4) – On May 30, 2022, the USS Arizona Memorial will mark the 60th anniversary of its opening, which opened back on May 30, 1962.
In honor of the occasion, the Pearl Harbor National Memorial is celebrating the architect who designed it, Alfred Preis, through a traveling exhibit titled “Alfred Preis Displaced”.
Axel Schmitzberger is a professor of architecture at Cal Poly Pamona. He is the curator of the 'Alfred Preis Displaced' exhibit.
Question - We are intrigued by the title of the exhibit which is "Alfred Preis Displaced" What does that mean…displaced?
Answer - Alfred Preis led a fascinating life and this exhibit documents his journey He was born in Vienna to a Jewish family, nearly died of tuberculosis at a young age. At the age of 28 he fled the Nazis in 1939 and moved to Hawaii with his wife. He started in low level positions at architecture firms, but rose quickly and had designed some 20 homes before Dec. 7, 1941, a day that would not only live in infamy for America but it would change Alfred Preis’s life dramatically He and his wife were locked up in an internment camp on suspicion of being enemy aliens, They had Nazi approved passports and it took four months before authorities determined he and his wife were not the enemy. So he was physically displaced twice. But displacement also speaks to a particular design method in architecture as well. So you can read it many ways.
Q- What struck you about his life journey?
A- You might be able to describe his career as hybrid. Successful architect, with the crowning achievement the USS Arizona Memorial and some 180 other buildings in Hawaii he designed. But at the height of his career he chose lower paying public service in the arts community. He attained the nickname “arts czar” and convinced the State Legislature to pass the one percent rule, meaning one percent of the budget for new public buildings is set aside for public art. Hawaii was the first state in the nation to pass such a law. So every public building you go in here in Hawaii and see art, thank Alfred Preis for that. He was friends with governors and also the everyday person, an activist who got under the skin of developers and other power brokers. This exhibit will go into all facets of his life.
Q- Alfred Preis will go down in the history books as the architect of one of the most revered war memorials. So why isn’t he better known outside Hawaii.
A- He should be and that’s one objective of this exhibit and others planned. We were already in New York City, and plan to take this traveling exhibit to other cities after Honolulu. And for those who cannot make it to one of the traveling exhibits, it’s online. Perhaps it was because he pretty much left architecture and turned his focus to other issues, primarily art, and activism. But I will say this exhibit here is very special, because of the Arizona Memorial turning 60. The Memorial Preis designed a beautiful and moving tribute to the members of the Arizona crew who died on Pearl Harbor Day. There’s a famous quote attributed to Pries in which he said this about his design. “By not having struck first, by having permitted Japan to the first attack, we suffered a major defeat. The form of the Arizona (Memorial) the limpness of the curve, shows the defeat. The two ends with sharp muscular edges, show how we (rose) out of defeat into ultimate victory.”
Q- You have just published a book.
A- Yes, it’s titled Alfred Preis Displaced: The Tropical Modernism of the Austrian Immigrant and Architect of the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor: It will be available at the Pacific Historic Parks bookstore near the Preis exhibit on the grounds of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. I’ll be there this coming week starting Tuesday, May 31, and happy to sign a copy.
We've learned so much about the amazing journey of architect Alfred Preis- the man who designed the USS Arizona memorial which is celebrating 60 years since its opening tomorrow Memorial Day 2022.
In celebration of that Pearl Harbor National Memorial has an exhibit opening this week on Alfred Preis.
Laura McGuire is the assistant professor of architecture at the University of Hawai'i at Manoa.
Q- Tell us about the upcoming exhibit on Austrian turned Hawaii resident, the late Alfred Preis.
A- The exhibit will be open to the public starting this Tuesday, May 31 at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, home to the iconic USS Arizona Memorial that Alfred Preis designed. It will run through July 15, so there’s plenty of time to check it out. His personal story is literally movie material. Born in 1911 to a Jewish family in Austria, he fled the invading Nazis and moved to Hawaii in 1939. But then Pearl Harbor was attacked, and he was locked up four months on suspicion of being an enemy alien.
Q- There have been interviews Preis did over the years saying he was not bitter about being imprisoned in Sand Island internment camp because it was war time. What does your research show?
A- There are oral histories in which he described American soldiers with bayonets forcing him to shovel excrement with his bare hands out of a toilet. He also slept on a flimsy blanket in mud. On the other hand, he ended up as the architect of the USS Arizona Memorial, which is frankly one of our nations most revered war memorial.
Q- Looking at video from the opening day of the Memorial, what strikes you about it?
A- This is a a portion of a ten-minute Navy video from the National Archives that will be shown at the exhibit. It chronicles that historic day in 1962, one that came after years of design and consulting, working with local and federal lawmakers for funding, and even getting Elvis Presley to do a concert at the Bloch Arena, with 100 percent of proceeds going to support the Memorial This 1962 video was historic on so many fronts. The Navy white boats and admiral barges dropping off invited guests. The sailors standing on the mooring quays. You can see the barren hillsides beyond the Memorial. These days that’s the bustling neighborhoods of Aiea and Pearl City. And no Ford Island Bridge in this video. That wasn’t built until decades later.
Q- What other buildings did Alfred Preis design during his career?
A- All total, he designed approximately 180 buildings. Some are still standing including. In Honolulu the First United Methodist Church, the ILWU union building and the entrance to Honolulu Zoo. One of his neighbor island projects was designing Lapahoehoe School after it was destroyed in a 1946 tsunami that killed 24 students and a teacher. He also designed well over than a hundred homes, sadly most of them have been torn down due to age and termites, but some savvy homeowners made sure the rebuild copied his original design.
Q- When did Alfred Preis die.
A- He was born Feb. 2, 1911 in Vienna and passed away on March 29, 1994 in Honolulu at the age of 83. His ashes were scattered in the waters off the USS Arizona Memorial, a very appropriate setting given that he considered the design of the USS Arizona Memorial as the proudest achievement of his architectural career.
Q- Tell us about your book.
A- It’s titled Architect for the People: Alfred Preis and Hawaii…and it’s focused on his years in Hawaii.