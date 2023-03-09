 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 9 to
14 feet.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and
Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Alaska Airlines partners with Local artist to design Hawaii themed plane

  • Updated
  • 0
Alaska Airlines partners with Local artist to design Hawaii themed plane
Shar Tui'asoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Alaska Airlines has been flying to the Hawaiian Islands for more than 15 years and in honor of that milestone, the carrier is partnering up with local artist, Shar Tui’asoa of Punky Aloha Studio, to design their second edition painted aircraft in honor of Hawaii.

Tui’asoa is known for her bold and colorful modern graphic style that incorporates her Polynesian heritage. She has worked with other big corporations such as Amazon, Disney, Target, Sephora, The New York Times and more.

Shar Tui'asoa 2

Tags

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred