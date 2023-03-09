Alaska Airlines partners with Local artist to design Hawaii themed plane

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 9 to
14 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and
Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Alaska Airlines has been flying to the Hawaiian Islands for more than 15 years and in honor of that milestone, the carrier is partnering up with local artist, Shar Tui’asoa of Punky Aloha Studio, to design their second edition painted aircraft in honor of Hawaii.
Tui’asoa is known for her bold and colorful modern graphic style that incorporates her Polynesian heritage. She has worked with other big corporations such as Amazon, Disney, Target, Sephora, The New York Times and more.
The artwork for the plane will be inspired by “Hawaii’s pledge to our keiki,” based on the partnership that Alaska Airlines made with a non-profit organization, Kanu Hawaii, in 2022.
The organization’s goal was to invite residents and visitors across the islands to give back during their time on Hawaii. Schools participated by creating a pledge as a commitment to respect and care for the aina so that future generations can enjoy them as well.
“I’m honored to draw inspiration from our keiki who have pledged their commitment to malama ‘aina and hope that the end result will motivate others to do the same.” Tui’asoa said.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.