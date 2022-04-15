Ala Moana Center owner files documents to develop a new condominium on Piikoi St

The 40-story "Ala Moana Plaza" project will be located at 451 Piikoi St., where several current retailers and restaurants are currently operating, including Eggs 'n Things, Taiyo Ramen and Cho Dang Restaurant.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ala Moana Center's owner filed public documents Thursday to develop a new condominium project that will replace a retail strip center next to the Honolulu shopping mall.
Brookfield Properties pulled $330 million in permits for the new 40-story tower building with a parking garage, as well as site work.
The project, which received approval for its Interim Planned Development Transit Application, includes 459 market-rate residential units, 124 affordable residential rental units and 1,570-square-feet of commercial space.
