Airport safety officials hope new AED sensors will help cut response time, save lives

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is equipped with about 130 automated external defibrillators (AED), the devices used to restore someone's heart rate during cardiac arrest.
On Monday, airport safety officials demonstrated new sensors attached to the AEDs scattered across Honolulu's airport, which they hope will shave seconds off their response efforts.
"Time is everything, time will save a life," said Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Chief Martinez Jacobs.
With the new technology, airport heads will be notified whenever an AED cabinet is opened through an alert on a television monitor.
Officials can then zoom in on the alert to locate which AED has been opened. Another alert is sent out when the AED device itself is removed.
"As a pilot program, this is the first program like this in the world," AED Institute president Pamela Foster said.
Foster added the alerts restart once a device is returned and its cabinet is closed, which helps airport leaders keep track of their inventory.
"We look at the AEDs every two weeks, but currently we don't know if any AED is really in its cabinet," Foster said.
"This is going to bring our program up to a much higher level."
Since AEDs were installed at Honolulu's airport 16 years ago, about 80 people have suffered cardiac arrest on property. According to Foster, 69 of them survived.
"Since 2006, there's been constant improvement. We've been through three iterations of AEDs and so far it's been great," Jacobs added.
Depending on funding, airport heads plan to install the new alarms for AEDs at the rest of the state's airports this year.