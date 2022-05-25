 Skip to main content
Aina Haina businesses struck by overnight smash-and-grab burglars

  • Updated
  • 0

AINA HAINA (KITV4) -- Honolulu police (HPD) are investigating another overnight string of smash-and-grab burglaries in East Oahu.

Mama Pho's Vietnamese Restaurant, Aina Haina Chop Suey, and Jack's Restaurant all vandalized in the same manner early Wednesday morning.

The three businesses had their windows smashed in and cash registers stolen at the Aina Haina Shopping Center.

Few other details are known at this time.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Honolulu Police CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

