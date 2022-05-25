Aina Haina businesses struck by overnight smash-and-grab burglars By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email May 25, 2022 May 25, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AINA HAINA (KITV4) -- Honolulu police (HPD) are investigating another overnight string of smash-and-grab burglaries in East Oahu.Mama Pho's Vietnamese Restaurant, Aina Haina Chop Suey, and Jack's Restaurant all vandalized in the same manner early Wednesday morning.The three businesses had their windows smashed in and cash registers stolen at the Aina Haina Shopping Center.Few other details are known at this time.Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Honolulu Police CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information. Local Honolulu gets top ranks for best sushi restaurants in the nation By Kathryn Doorey Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burglary Smash-and-grab Police Crime Burglar Restaurant String Chop Suey Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Business Flavored Vape Ban Looms in Hawaii Updated May 1, 2022 Local Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady officially announces retirement from NFL Updated Feb 1, 2022 Local President Joe Biden nominates retired Deputy Chief to lead the U.S. Marshal's office Updated Apr 23, 2022 News Revitalization of Japanese Tourism Industry to begin this summer Updated Apr 6, 2022 Local Biden signs bill making lynching a federal hate crime Mar 29, 2022 Local Police investigate shooting in Kalihi Updated Dec 1, 2021 Recommended for you