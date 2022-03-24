 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Ailing rhino ‘Corky’ euthanized at Honolulu Zoo

  • Updated
  • 0
Corky
The Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Corky, a 35-year-old male black rhinoceros at the Honolulu Zoo, was euthanized Tuesday morning due to complications associated with renal failure, zoo officials said.

“Corky was a favorite of the zoo staff for his charming personality and cautious behavior. He will be dearly missed, especially by the regular visitors who would spend their time watching him roam around foraging, rolling in his wallow or eating his treats,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos.

Zoo staff made the decision to euthanize Corky based on health and welfare assessments and his declining condition due to end of stage renal failure.

Corky was born on Dec., 11 1986 at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago. He was flown from Chicago to Honolulu in 1999. Corky and female rhinoceros, Satsuki, were paired together for 22 years at the zoo until Satsuki’s passed away in December 2021.

Corky and Satsuki

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK