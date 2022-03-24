Ailing rhino ‘Corky’ euthanized at Honolulu Zoo

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Corky, a 35-year-old male black rhinoceros at the Honolulu Zoo, was euthanized Tuesday morning due to complications associated with renal failure, zoo officials said.
“Corky was a favorite of the zoo staff for his charming personality and cautious behavior. He will be dearly missed, especially by the regular visitors who would spend their time watching him roam around foraging, rolling in his wallow or eating his treats,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos.
Zoo staff made the decision to euthanize Corky based on health and welfare assessments and his declining condition due to end of stage renal failure.
Corky was born on Dec., 11 1986 at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago. He was flown from Chicago to Honolulu in 1999. Corky and female rhinoceros, Satsuki, were paired together for 22 years at the zoo until Satsuki’s passed away in December 2021.