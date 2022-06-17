Aiea apartments listed at or below market price

The City and County of Honolulu announced Friday it is now accepting applications to the Harbor Arms Apartments in ʻAiea. The three-story building includes 28 fully furnished one and two bedroom apartments at or below 60% area median income. Rent and utilities cost $1,470 per month for one bedroom units and $1,764 per month for two bedroom units.
“Providing affordable housing for families is one of the top priorities of our administration,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “This remarkable transformation of Harbor Arms is a testament of how we can revitalize neighborhoods by converting properties into quality places to live at a reasonable price.”
“I am very pleased that working with the City to identify possible parcels for acquisition for affordable units resulted in the acquisition of this property by the City,” said Councilmember Brandon Elefante. “These 28 furnished affordable housing units are now available in our community to help address our urgent need for affordable housing options. We look forward to welcoming our new ʻAiea residents, and appreciate the City’s efforts to bring this facility on-line for rentals.”
Harbor Arms Apartments is in a Transit Oriented Development zone and in close proximity to a future rail station. Building amenities include one parking stall per unit, an onsite laundry facility, and a newly renovated salt water pool.
