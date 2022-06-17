 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aiea apartments listed at or below market price

  • Updated
  • 0
ARU

The City and County of Honolulu announced Friday it is now accepting applications to the Harbor Arms Apartments in ʻAiea. The three-story building includes 28 fully furnished one and two bedroom apartments at or below 60% area median income. Rent and utilities cost $1,470 per month for one bedroom units and $1,764 per month for two bedroom units.

“Providing affordable housing for families is one of the top priorities of our administration,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “This remarkable transformation of Harbor Arms is a testament of how we can revitalize neighborhoods by converting properties into quality places to live at a reasonable price.”

“I am very pleased that working with the City to identify possible parcels for acquisition for affordable units resulted in the acquisition of this property by the City,” said Councilmember Brandon Elefante. “These 28 furnished affordable housing units are now available in our community to help address our urgent need for affordable housing options. We look forward to welcoming our new ʻAiea residents, and appreciate the City’s efforts to bring this facility on-line for rentals.”

Harbor Arms Apartments is in a Transit Oriented Development zone and in close proximity to a future rail station. Building amenities include one parking stall per unit, an onsite laundry facility, and a newly renovated salt water pool.

For more information, or to apply, visit www.hawaiiaffordable.com, or call (808) 589-1845 ext. 11.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK