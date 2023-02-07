 Skip to main content
Aging Well: KAPA radio DJ Kahikina says sobriety helps him serve others better

 By Diane Ako

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A radio DJ on Hawaii Island is proud of finding sobriety in his 60s, and says it's the reason he's now Aging Well.

KAPA radio afternoon drive host Tommy "Kahikina" Ching says he went clean and sober five years ago, and he's doing better than ever. He says taking care of his body helps him take better care of his community.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

