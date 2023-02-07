Aging Well: KAPA radio DJ Kahikina says sobriety helps him serve others better.

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A radio DJ on Hawaii Island is proud of finding sobriety in his 60s, and says it's the reason he's now Aging Well.
KAPA radio afternoon drive host Tommy "Kahikina" Ching says he went clean and sober five years ago, and he's doing better than ever. He says taking care of his body helps him take better care of his community.
He's the voice many Hawaii Islanders have known and loved since 1979. Even when DJ Kahikina - real name Tommy Ching, and formerly called The Polynesian Pirate - hasn't been working on air, he's consistently been a voice at many community events.
"I've been working with the Hawaii Island Food Basket since 2000. Even though I left radio, they said, 'You can't stop helping us!' I help so many. I did the Kupuna Hula Festival for over 20 years, supporting senior citizens. I do a lot for the seniors here," he shared.
Loud and likeable, Ching has long been the life of the party, but behind his hyper-positive public persona, there was pain and struggle.
"I was a functional alcoholic. I was having a tough time five years ago in my marriage and decided I needed to change things. One of those issues was alcohol," he revealed.
Ching realized at 64, he needed a new way to cope.
"Once I flipped the switch on that thing, the lights went off. I learned about nutrition and health for myself," he said.
The marriage didn't last, but the sobriety, so far, has. He exercises, eats better, and still doesn't drink.
"I feel more involved and energetic. My lifestyle has completely changed," admitted Ching.
And with it, his ability to do even more for his community.
"That was my rebirth, a chance for me to put my brain in focus. Now my radio show is 10X better than it's ever been. I'm paying attention now!" he said.
Last summer, his radio-thon raised over $65,000 for Hawaii Island United Way. And he's got another community fundraiser coming up, this one for the Food Basket.
"It starts Feb. 13 through the 17. It's a 10-hour day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for five days straight fronting the KTA store," he listed, adding that the locations are in this order: Kona, Hilo, Keahou. (More details on his Facebook page, Tommy Kahikina Ching, or KAPA Radio's page.)
