Aggressive pack of dogs threaten local fisherman at Oahu's Ke'ehi Small Boat Harbor

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR KAUAI OAHU MAUI COUNTY AND
MOST OF THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6 PM THIS EVENING...
...THE HIGH WIND WARNING FOR NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE BIG ISLAND
HAS BEEN REPLACED BY A WIND ADVISORY...
.Robust high pressure far north of the state will continue to
produce strong and gusty trade winds. Isolated pockets of warning
level wind gusts are expected in the Kohala Districts of the Big
Island, where a High Wind Warning remains in place through
tonight. The Wind Advisory will likely be extended for portions
of the state on Thursday.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow
away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to
drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt decreasing to 15 to 25 kt Friday.
Seas 10 to 15 ft subsiding to 8 to 12 ft Friday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Just off shore the Ke'ehi Small Boat Harbor on Oahu's southern coast is a popular fishing spot locals call "the triangle." But for more than a year now, serenity on the water has been replaced with growing concerns about an aggressive pack of dogs.
"There was this homeless woman who, I guess, claimed residence on one of the islands out here ," explained Edwin Sumida, a frequent to the area. "She has amassed to date, 24 dogs. It started off with three to five. Then 10,12. Now it's 24 dogs."
Longtime seamen have been chased, bitten, and forced to fend off the pack anytime they near the area. Frequenters note the aggression has increased with the numbers.
"These dogs are literally pack mentality," added another fisherman, Makani Christensen. "It's to the point of attacking every boat and every person that comes to the island, and more than anything it's a safety concern now."
To date, several police reports have been filed, yet residents say little has been done .
Calls to both local and state agencies bounced around and met by a series of jurisdictional delays.
"We just get pushed around," Sumida admitted. "They just pass the buck around to different agencies."
Though the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), Honolulu Police Department (HPD), Hawaii Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) say they are aware of the situation, they pointed to the Department of Transportation (HDOT) as the overseeing body.
Bound by legalities of the situation, HHS determined the case could not be classified as animal abuse, so their involvement takes second priority to that of the state.
"Their owners are providing them with some base level legal care," explained Brandi Shimabukura with HHS. "When it comes to food, shelter and water. Getting onto the property, we have to be escorted by the state's sheriff's department and our field services team has been working closely with them to provide resources and services for spay/neuter for the dogs."
Still, HDOT has run into its own set of issues. Attempting to present a trespassing notice, earlier this month, crews were unable to access the island due to shallow waters.
In a statement to KITV4, they said "HDOT is working on a plan involving several other agencies to address these incidents. These areas have been cleared in the past and HDOT will be performing assessments this week to identify the resources necessary to take action."
They say crews from multiple agencies are expected to conduct another evaluation of the situation Thursday or Friday.
Still, after a year of waiting, avoiding, and fearing the area, growing frustrations and ongoing demands for a solution.