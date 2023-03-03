Agency on Elderly Affairs announces workshops focusing on self-care, coping strategies

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Agency on Elderly Affairs will hold two workshops that focus on self-care and coping strategies.
The workshop will be led by Dr. Dennis Pezzato, a behavioral specialist, at the Lihu’e Civic Center in the Pi’ikoi Building conference rooms A and B from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
The first workshop, on Friday, Mar. 10, will be dedicated to self-care and coping strategies and the second workshop, Friday, Mar. 17, will be on “coping with grief.”
Dr. Pezzato works in caregiver education and support, dementia education and support, stress education, aging, life skills, and personal relationships. He is also the author of 6 self-help books and a Caregivers Guide.
Along with serving as a member of the AEA Advisory committee, an AEA consultant and RSVP volunteer, Dr. Pezzato also has his own YouTube channel that has his audio series "Facets of Life" that deals with life's challenges and issues.
To register for a seat and to request for accommodations due to a disability, call the Agency on Elderly Affairs at 808-241-4470 or email elderlyaffairs@kauai.gov.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.