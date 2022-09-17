 Skip to main content
Afternoon clouds and showers possible today with humid conditions

Saturday morning weather: Humid, hot and afternoon clouds expected

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, light trade winds will allow sea breezes to develop starting later this morning, which will produce clouds and showers over most interior and leeward sections this afternoon.

Moderate trade winds are expected to return across the state starting Sunday. An increase in trade showers is forecasted for Sunday, especially along windward facing slopes and coasts.

