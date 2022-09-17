Afternoon clouds and showers possible today with humid conditions

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, light trade winds will allow sea breezes to develop starting later this morning, which will produce clouds and showers over most interior and leeward sections this afternoon.
Moderate trade winds are expected to return across the state starting Sunday. An increase in trade showers is forecasted for Sunday, especially along windward facing slopes and coasts.
Expect a more typical pattern of brief trade showers along windward sections during the late night and early morning hours from Monday through Wednesday.
The trade winds are expected to weaken again starting late Thursday.
Saturday, our temperatures are likely to climb into the upper 80's.
Winds will be east with a southerly element to them and variable where that flow isn't strong enough to battle the local land/sea breeze pattern that is likely to set up for leeward and interior sections.
SURF -
A small, short-period southeast swell will linger through Sunday.
A series of small, mid to long period south swells will move across the area through Monday night with a slightly larger long period south swell expected Tuesday through Thursday.
A slightly larger short-period north swell is expected today and tomorrow, with a longer period northwest swell filling in late Monday through Tuesday. Expecting that swell to then lower gradually Wednesday and Thursday with the period becoming rather short.
Short period choppy surf will remain rather small through the forecast period as trade winds over and upwind of the state remain on the lighter side.
North: 4-6'
West: 2-4' (except 0-2' for the Big Island)
South: 3-5' (except 0-2' for Maui)
East: 2-4'
There are no weather alerts or marine watches posted at this time.
There are two areas we are watching in the East Pacific when it comes to tropical activity both are far out and currently not likely to impact the state. We will keep watching just in case.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.