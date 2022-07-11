 Skip to main content
After years of sitting vacant, Kaimuki's Queen Theater could be getting a new lessee

Queen Theater

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Growing up in Kaimuki, area neighborhood board secretary Lori Yamada remembers Queen Theater as a premium gathering place outfitted with a balcony and high-end furniture.

"I remember seeing Sleeping Beauty there, you know it was like 'wow,'" Yamada reminisced. 

Queen Theater closed its doors in the 1980s, and now the vacant building on Wai'alae Avenue sits boarded up, riddled with graffiti, and is rumored to serve as a hub for alleged drug exchanges. 

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters introduced a resolution in 2021 to condemn the decrepit building.

"It had been sitting there for years just rotting away and it was a terrible use of this beautiful, beautiful theater," Waters said. 

But before Waters moved forward with the measure, owner Narciso Yu's daughter Adoree promised to clean up the theater and seek a long-term tenant.

Like many in Kaimuki, Waters wants to see the building reopened as a theater to host performances for the nearby schools, ukulele and ballet studios, which he hopes would offer more foot traffic for adjacent businesses.

Waters added Adoree Yu showed him the progress made at the theater two weeks ago and assured him the venue would reopen as a theater.

"Kaimuki wants to keep it Kaimuki, and keep it Kaimuki means we want the Queen Theater the way it is," Waters said. 

The owner is looking for a tenant to rent the property for three to five years. 

Click here for the listing. 

