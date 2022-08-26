After years of planning, pressure from community, city to install tsunami warning signs across Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After the National Weather Service (NWS) in 2012 deemed Kailua a "Tsunami Ready Community," meaning residents are prepared and aware of proper evacuation protocol, the area neighborhood board has been pushing the city to install tsunami warning signs.
Neighborhood board chair Bill Hicks worries some of his community members may not know much about evacuation zones because, "you know it's important because, people don't look at the phone book very much anymore."
Despite repeated appeals, board members have grown frustrated with what they viewed as little action to put up signs.
"Despite the lack of visible progress in our community, there has been a lot of work being done behind the scenes," Honolulu Department of Emergency Management Hiro Toiya said.
Throughout the years, the department has been trying to secure funding for the signs -- and even ordered some a few years back.
However, Toiya told KITV4 the signs only accounted for one type of evacuation zone. There are two kinds, a regular one and an extreme one.
"The regular tsunami evacuation zone has about 80,000 resident population, where as the extreme tsunami evacuation zone has about 250,000 resident population," Toiya added.
Residents in the regular zone, closer to the water, must evacuate whenever there is a tsunami warning. But those in the extreme zone only have to evacuate if a warning is triggered after an 9.0 magnitude or higher earthquake in the Easter Aleutian Islands.
But some of the signs department has do not clearly indicate to residents in the extreme zone that they don't always have to evacuate during all tsunami warnings, Toiya said.
"So the problem with that is, those that are closest to the coastline and that are going to be more impacted by the tsunamis, they're going to be on the tail end of that traffic and their evacuation is going to be compromised as a result," Toiya explained. "We're going to use as many of the signs as we can from our previous efforts."
Luckily, the department received $800,000 from a federal grant to put up more than 70 evacuation signs aross Oahu's city and state beach parks.
There will also be about 260 along roadways, "and these signs will show when you're entering or leaving a tsunami hazard area," Toiya said.
The grant requires city leadership to match $200,000 and Toiya said the department is working with councilmembers to release those funds. Additionally, the department has to finish the project by November of next year.
"It's a rather short timeline, so we're trying to be very aggressive with our work," Toiya pledged.
The department plans to begin installing signs by the end of this year.