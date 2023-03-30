After more than 30 years, Nuuanu private school could soon close

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Last May, parents of students at Soto Academy in Nuuanu received a letter informing them the school would have to shutter its doors over low student enrollment and rising operational costs.
"It feels a loss to the students, they love their school," said Andrea Deutsch, whose two children attend Soto Academy.
Deutsch's daughter Lilly is in the fourth grade, while her son Noah is in the first grade. Noah was diagnosed with autism and Deustch noticed the resources at the school have been helping him progress.
"The school is a special school. Our ratio to teachers is a small, intimate relationship so all the kids know each other from kindergarten to sixth grade and they are just devastated," Deutsch added.
The K-6 school of about 50 students used to be a part of the Soto Mission of Hawaii, until the church couldn't afford to keep the school afloat.
So, parents created a non-profit and began looking for another location. But the group faced hurdles with permitting and began negotiating with the mission for a one-year lease on the current campus for the upcoming school year.
Then, the Soto Mission reported part of the building's roof began falling off, and repairs would last well into the next school year, so it withdrew its draft lease agreement.
"That was their main reason if there was damage and the building wasn't safe. We understand, we want safety for our kids," Deutsch said.
But now, with two months until the end of the school year and Soto Academy's summer program, the non-profit is hoping the mission could expedite repairs and let them stay.
In the meantime, parents have been holding sign waving events seeking help from the public to find a new location.
"You want to have hope, but the reality of it is that the clock is ticking," Deutsch shared.
The group is set to hold another sign waving at the school on Friday morning.